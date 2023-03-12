Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Without path to accreditation in Hawaii, unlicensed midwives say they’re unfairly targeted

Traditional birth workers and their advocates say they'll keep fighting to keep their services legal after July 1.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:05 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Traditional birth workers and their advocates say they’ll keep fighting to keep their services legal after July 1.

A measure to allow unlicensed midwives to continue offering their services in Hawaii permanently died in the Legislature last week. House Finance Committee Rep. Kyle Yamashita chose not to schedule a public hearing despite strong support and demonstrations.

That means on July 1st, midwives in Hawaii must be accredited by the Midwifery Education Accreditation Council. No schools in Hawaii offer it.

Rebekah Botello comes from a family of apprentice-trained birth workers and has been practicing for 23 years.

“Everyone who wants to enter a vocation here in Hawaii should have equal and reasonable access. And given that there are no Western accreditation schools here, and women who wanted to study midwifery, in a way that the state is, you know, they’re saying you can only do it one way, it’s going to be one size fits all, that they would have to leave Hawaii, they would have to leave their families, they would have to pay 1000s of dollars to redo training. I mean, my mom has been doing this for 48 years, she’s not going to leave her family to go to a western school in mainland U.S. or anywhere else to do what she already knows how to do. I think that’s egregiously wrong and rude to suggest,” Botello said.

Botello believes lawmakers are taking away women’s choices for how they give birth and hurting rural areas and neighbor islands where medical care is limited.

Opponents of the bill raise concerns about safety and accountability, but Botello says those are unfounded.

Supporters are appealing to Governor Josh Green and legislative leaders to call for a floor vote to discuss the bill.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The protective erosion barriers were removed by Punaluu homeowners before Land Board voted on...
Land Board to homeowner: Turn over your land to avoid big fine for shoreline violations
According to officials, Ronald Kahihikolo, the suspect that sparked the police chase and...
Fugitive captured on Hawaii Island following intense, multi-agency search
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Meynard Milan
Bail confirmed at $1M for suspect accused of opening fire at neighbor’s party, injuring 3
103rd Annual Kamehameha Schools Song Contest
Juniors take home coveted award at 103rd Kamehameha Schools Song Contest

Latest News

Kapa Hale's haku lei po'o salad is a celebration of Hawaii produce
Kapa Hale chef in running for James Beard Best Chef award
The Keiki Kani Choir will soon be performing at Carnegie Hall
Keiki Kani Choir to perform in international concert at Carnegie Hall in April
Manhunt ends north of Hilo
Police: Tip about possible sighting leads to fugitive’s capture after intense manhunt
Civil minded keiki and advocates will head to the Capitol for a rally
Children’s advocates push for laws that support early childhood education