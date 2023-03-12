Wai Kai wave pool set to open to the public at the end of March

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The public will soon be able to experience the brand new Wai Kai wave pool in Ewa beach, the facility is in its testing phase before opening at the end of the month, but when they do open, they’re inviting everyone to take a ride.

The west side is now home to the largest artificial standing wave in the islands, using CityWave technology to create a deep water front for a natural wave shape.

“The technology is amazing.” Surf Operations Supervisor Julia Nichols said. “We have a pool that has 22 pumps and we have floaters that can really adjust the wave to anybody who wants to learn to surf, to a professional level.”

Its not just for the pros, the wave is for everyone to experience at any skill level.

“We wanted to be able to invite everyone in the community and just bring people here for something fun to enjoy somewhere.” Nichols said. “People can have birthday parties, you can have events.”

The Wai Kai wave will offer classes from beginner to expert level, bringing in some former pro surfers to help anyone reach their fullest potential.

“(Wai Kai is) putting in people that are going to be able to help you progress, land the first air, make your first heat, maybe win your first championship.” Expert instructor Charlie Carroll said. “So that’s the position that he has put us in and again I’m just super grateful to be a part of it.”

The project wasn’t without it’s controversy however with some backlash on the use of water for the pool, but staff say that the water is being filtered and recycled every single day.

“We’re not refilling our pool.” Nichols said. “It’s only been filled one time and that water is being recycled — It’s actually less than what a golf course would use.”

Wai Kai is set to open to the public on March 25th.

Reservations and lessons can be booked online, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.