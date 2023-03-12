Storytime and chicken? Raising Cane’s hosts National Reading Month events

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Parents and keiki can enjoy storytime at select Raising Cane’s locations across Oahu and Maui to celebrate National Reading Month.

Ali Urbick of Raising Cane’s and Dannah Barnes, Executive Director of Read To Me International, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the events.

Local broadcast personalities will read aloud a new or classic book, while families learn how to engage with each other while reading. Events will be held from 2-4 p.m. at:

March 12th at the Pearl City Raising Cane’s

March 18th at the Kahului Raising Cane’s (HNN’s Chelsea Davis will be reading)

March 19th at the Mililani Raising Cane’s

March 26th at the Kapolei Raising Cane’s, where a check will be presented to Read To Me International

All events are free and open to the public. Registration is recommended at https://www.readtomeintl.org/events.

Attendees can enjoy Raising Cane’s famous lemonade and Ono Cake Pops from Hawaii Cupcake Factory while supplies last.

The first 50 people to register online for each event will receive a goody bag with a Cane’s Reading Program Bookmark and free Cane’s Kids Combo certificate.

Attendees will also have a chance to win a family activity grand prize worth over $500.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.