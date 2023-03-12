Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

School bus driver faces DUI charge after almost crashing on route, complaint says

A West Virginia school bus driver has been arrested on a DUI charge, according to a criminal...
A West Virginia school bus driver has been arrested on a DUI charge, according to a criminal complaint.(Sisoje via Canva)
By Blake Whitener and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ(Gray News) - Authorities in West Virginia say a school bus driver is facing a DUI charge after nearly crashing.

WSAZ reports that 33-year-old Casey Dodrill was charged on Thursday after a teacher’s aide told authorities he almost crashed a school bus.

According to a criminal complaint, the school employee said Dodrill nearly crashed Nicholas County school bus 134 when he drove the bus off the road and almost failed to recover.

The near crash reportedly happened on Dodrill’s route while taking children home from Gauley River Elementary School and Richwood High School.

The complaint stated that the 33-year-old admitted to officers that he drank six beers that day as he had a lot on his mind.

Authorities said Dodrill failed three field sobriety tests and was given a breath test, where he scored a .118, above the blood alcohol content limit of .08.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, Ronald Kahihikolo, the suspect that sparked the police chase and...
Suspect in Hawaii Island manhunt captured after police chase and intense search
Annette Garcia (top left), Tiffany Fountain (top middle), Michelle Soto (top right), Kimberly...
5 women accused of smuggling drugs into Hawaii prisons through the mail
The protective erosion barriers were removed by Punaluu homeowners before Land Board voted on...
Land Board to homeowner: Turn over your land to avoid big fine for shoreline violations
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Police say it's the second time a situation like that's happened inside public restrooms at Ala...
Bathroom recording incidents at Ala Moana Center prompt police security message

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
The National Guard was called to Monterey County, California after floodwaters breached a...
Storm breaches California river’s levee, hundreds evacuate
Swipe through for a compilation of some of the incredible rainbows HNN viewers have captured...
PHOTOS: Proof you can’t have rainbows without the rain!
Kilauea’s alert level raised to orange
USGS: Eruption of Kilauea volcano on Big Island likely to resume