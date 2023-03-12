Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Rainbow Wahine wins back-to-back Big West Championship, punches ticket to NCAA Tournament

Rainbow Wahine Basketball
Rainbow Wahine Basketball(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 6:56 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team is back on top of the Big West Conference.

UH clawing their way back for a 61-59 comeback win over UC Santa Barbara for their second consecutive Big West Championship on Saturday in Henderson, Nevada.

With the win, Hawaii punched their ticker to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.

Hawaii was down 25 points going into the locker room for halftime and didn’t make up the difference for most of the third quarter.

The Wahine would find another gear to outscore the Gauchos 38-21 through the rest of the game thanks to another big night from Daejah Phillips and Lily Wahinekapu.

Both players scored 19 points each with Wahinekapu being named to the Big West All-Tournament team and Phillips getting the tournament’s MVP award.

Hawaii now waits for Selection Sunday, the NCAA Tournament Selection Show is set for tomorrow at 2:00 p.m Hawaii time on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, Ronald Kahihikolo, the suspect that sparked the police chase and...
Fugitive captured on Hawaii Island following intense, multi-agency search
The protective erosion barriers were removed by Punaluu homeowners before Land Board voted on...
Land Board to homeowner: Turn over your land to avoid big fine for shoreline violations
Annette Garcia (top left), Tiffany Fountain (top middle), Michelle Soto (top right), Kimberly...
5 women accused of smuggling drugs into Hawaii prisons through the mail
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Police say it's the second time a situation like that's happened inside public restrooms at Ala...
Bathroom recording incidents at Ala Moana Center prompt police security message

Latest News

The public will soon be able to experience the brand new Wai Kai wave pool in Ewa beach, the...
Wai Kai wave pool set to open to the public at the end of March
Rainbow Wahine basketball
Rainbow Wahine basketball moves on to Big West Championship game
Punahou’s Torres-Kahapea named Gatorade Hawaii Girls Basketball Player of the Year
Hawaii Baseball
Hawaii baseball returns to the Les to host UConn in four-game series