Rainbow Wahine wins back-to-back Big West Championship, punches ticket to NCAA Tournament

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team is back on top of the Big West Conference.

UH clawing their way back for a 61-59 comeback win over UC Santa Barbara for their second consecutive Big West Championship on Saturday in Henderson, Nevada.

With the win, Hawaii punched their ticker to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.

Hawaii was down 25 points going into the locker room for halftime and didn’t make up the difference for most of the third quarter.

The Wahine would find another gear to outscore the Gauchos 38-21 through the rest of the game thanks to another big night from Daejah Phillips and Lily Wahinekapu.

Both players scored 19 points each with Wahinekapu being named to the Big West All-Tournament team and Phillips getting the tournament’s MVP award.

Hawaii now waits for Selection Sunday, the NCAA Tournament Selection Show is set for tomorrow at 2:00 p.m Hawaii time on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.