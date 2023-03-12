Tributes
Police: Tip about possible sighting leads to fugitive’s capture after intense manhunt

Following an intense, multi-agency search by air and over land, authorities on Saturday captured a Hawaii Island fugitive as as he hid out on a remote farm.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 6:54 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After an intense manhunt that included a chase and a deadly shooting, Hawaii Island police arrested an attempted murder suspect Saturday morning.

Ronald Kahihikolo, 44, was arrested just before 11 a.m. in Kalopa — roughly 30 miles north of Hilo.

“His capture is largely because someone called into dispatch thinking they saw him,” said Hawaii Island Police Department Capt. Rio Amon-Wilkins.

The manhunt involved police, federal agents and deputy U.S. Marshals.

Local authorities were already looking for him after a shooting in Ocean View on Tuesday.

Police say on Friday, Kahihikolo was with a group of people in two stolen vehicles in Kailua-Kona.

Officers approached one of the vehicles near an intersection and one of the drivers allegedly ignored their commands.

“The driver was instructed to show his hands but he refused,” said Hawaii Island Police Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz. “Instead, he reached for a concealed item in the vehicle and the detectives fearing their lives were in jeopardy fired their service weapons at the driver, striking him.”

According to Moszkowicz, the driver died at the scene.

His identity has not yet been released but is said to be in his 30s.

Police say Kahihikolo was in a separate vehicle, a stolen white Dodge, when the shooting happened.

He then allegedly led officers on a chase along Highway 19 through Waimea to Kalopa.

“The vehicle came to a stop and suspect fled and we lost sight of the suspect,” said Amon-Wilkins. “We did an extensive ground search, air search for eight to 10 hours last night unable to locate the suspect.”

Police believe the suspect slept overnight at a farm in the area but was spotted by someone.

“We got information that someone called police dispatch and reported possible seeing the wanted individual in the same area we were last night,” said Amon-Wilkins.

Kahihikolo is now being held in a Hilo jail pending charges.

