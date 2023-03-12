Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a crash in Kalihi that left a man dead early Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services said crews responded around 12:45 a.m. to the single-motorcycle crash near the Palama Street off-ramp.

According to police, the motorcyclist, a 59-year-old man, was heading westbound at a high rate of speed when he hit the guardrail.

Officials say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD is investigating any possible contributing factors which may have led up to the crash.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.