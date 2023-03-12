No. 1 UH men’s volleyball outlasts No. 2 UCLA in a four set thriller

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team redeemed themselves after a disheartening loss to Penn State on Friday with a four set thriller against UCLA in front of a sold out Stan Sheriff Center.

The No. 1 ‘Bows downed the No. 2 Bruins 29-27, 21-25, 25-22, 28-26 to move to 17-1 on the season.

Hawaii fought off multiple set points to win a wild set one before the Bruins went on a 10-4 run to start the second set before taking set two. The Rainbows responded in the third to send it to four, It was a back and forth battle in the fourth that wrapped up with a Jakob Thelle and Kurt Nusterer roof.

Dimitrios Mouchlias notched a match-high 22 kills while Spyro Chakas added 9 points and 5 blocks.

Hawaii is back in Manoa to open Big West Conference play against No. 4 Long Beach State in a two-match series — first match is set for Friday at 7:00 p.m.

