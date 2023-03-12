Need to talk to the IRS? Honolulu Taxpayer Assistance Center opens to walk-ins on April 8

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Missed the IRS’ special Saturday hours today? You’ll get another chance in April.

IRS will open its Honolulu Taxpayer Assistance Center again at 300 Ala Moana Blvd. on Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to offer face-to-face help from IRS employees without an appointment.

IRS Spokesperson Raphael Tulino joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about its Saturday hours and tips for this tax season.

Normally, the center is open during the week for appointments only, but on April 8, walk-ins will be accepted. No tax return preparation will be provided and no cash payments will be accepted.

If someone has questions about a tax bill, an IRS audit or they need help resolving a tax problem, they’ll receive assistance from IRS employees specializing in those services. If these employees aren’t available, the individual will receive a referral for additional help on these services.

Professional foreign language interpretation will be available in many languages through an over-the-phone translation service. For deaf or hard of hearing individuals who need sign language interpreter services, IRS staff will schedule appointments for a later date. Alternatively, these individuals can call TTY/TDD 800-829-4059 to make an appointment

For more information on the special Saturday openings, visit IRS.gov/saturdayhours.

Individuals should bring the following documents with them:

Current government-issued photo identification,

Social Security cards or ITINs for themselves and all members of their household, including their spouse and dependents (if applicable),

Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents,

For identity verification services, two forms of identification and, if filed, a copy of the tax return for the year in question.

Proof of bank account information included on a tax return to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit.

Eligible individuals or families can get free help preparing their tax return at Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) or Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) sites. To find the closest free tax return preparation help, use the VITA Locator Tool or call 800-906-9887.

To find an AARP Tax-Aide site, use the AARP Site Locator Tool or call 1-888-227-7669.

Any individual or family earning $73,000 or less in 2022 can use tax software through IRS Free File at no cost.

MilTax, a Department of Defense program, offers free return preparation software and electronic filing for federal tax returns and up to three state income tax returns. It’s available for all military members, and some veterans, with no income limit.

The IRS encourages people to explore IRS.gov for more resources and information.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.