Light to moderate SW winds bring stable, cool and dry weather for Hawaii today and part of tomorrow.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold front will stall just northwest of Kauai meaning enhanced showers possible for Niihau thru Oahu Tuesday into Wednesday.
Light to moderate SW winds bring one more day of stable, cool and dry weather for Hawaii. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tuesday in RED for Kauai as the Cold front will stall just northwest of Kauai. That will mean enhanced showers over the Garden Isle from Wednesday into Thursday morning. High Pressure builds back for Maui and Hawaii counties Thursday thru Saturday. Drier and more stable weather by Thursday as the cold front lifts towards the North. Surf along north and west facing shores will continue to ease today as a north-northwest swell moves out with mainly small background northwest and northeast energy moving through.Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the week; only the wrap from the current north-northwest swell moving through today and from a small north-northeast swell expected to linger into the start of the week. Surf along south facing shores will remain small with a mix of background southerly pulses moving through and some added short period chop due to the periods of moderate southwest winds anticipated today and again Tuesday into Wednesday.(weather)
By Billy V
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:25 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Light to moderate SW winds bring one more day of stable, cool and dry weather for Hawaii. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tuesday in RED for Kauai as the Cold front will stall just northwest of Kauai. That will mean enhanced showers over the Garden Isle from Wednesday into Thursday morning. High Pressure builds back for Maui and Hawaii counties Thursday thru Saturday. Drier and more stable weather by Thursday as the cold front lifts towards the North.

Surf along north and west facing shores will continue to ease today as a north-northwest swell moves out with mainly small background northwest and northeast energy moving through. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the week; only the wrap from the current north-northwest swell moving through today and from a small north-northeast swell expected to linger into the start of the week. Surf along south facing shores will remain small with a mix of background southerly pulses moving through and some added short period chop due to the periods of moderate southwest winds anticipated today and again Tuesday into Wednesday.

