Keiki Kani Choir to perform in international concert at Carnegie Hall in April

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On April 2, the Keiki Kani Choir will represent Hawaii and open the Distinguished Concerts International New York’s Total Vocal concert at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Choir founder Camilla Corpuz Yamamoto and choir members joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends last month to perform and talk about being among 400 select voices from the United States and Europe, singing a capella under the direction of Deke Sharon.

Tickets are $20-$103 and can be purchased online.

This is the second time the Keiki Kani Choir will perform at Carnegie Hall. Their last appearance was on April 10, 2022.

