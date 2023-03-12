Tributes
Kapa Hale chef in running for James Beard Best Chef award

Kapa Hale's haku lei po'o salad is a celebration of Hawaii produce
Kapa Hale's haku lei po'o salad is a celebration of Hawaii produce(HNN)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 12:11 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nominees for the prestigious James Beard culinary awards will be announced March 29.

Among the 20 semi-finalists in the category for Best Chef in the Northwest and Pacific is Honolulu chef Keaka Lee, who co-owns Kapa Hale restaurant in Kahala with his wife Heather.

Chef Lee has worked in acclaimed restaurants in Honolulu and New York City. His dishes showcase Hawaii produce in fun, creative ways like kalo croquettes and a wearable haku lei po’o salad with locally grown veggies and kona coffee grounds.

HNN Sunrise Weekend anchor Annalisa Burgos takes us inside Chef Lee’s kitchen to talk about his journey and see how he makes a pasta dish with cauliflower bolognese sauce.

Kapa Hale is at 4614 Kilauea Avenue, Suite 102, near the Kahala Mall.

