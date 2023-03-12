Tributes
“It’s not over:” UH epidemiologist looks back at three years of COVID-19 pandemic

We're joined now by UH epidemiologist DeWolfe Miller one of the experts who worked on the state's emergency response.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 4:29 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been three years since the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

The virus is still spreading and the death toll is nearing 7 million worldwide. More than 1,800 people died from COVID in Hawaii.

UH epidemiologist Dr. DeWolfe Miller joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to reflect on the grim anniversary and why the pandemic is not over, even though Hawaii is back to normal.

Most people have resumed their normal lives, helped by immunity built from infections and vaccines.

The latest state data shows about 80% of the population is fully vaccinated, but only 20% have taken the Omicron-fighting booster.

Miller says the best way to continue to protect ourselves in a world with COVID is to stay up to date on our vaccines and wear face masks as needed.

