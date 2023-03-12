Honolulu police officers are one step closer to getting a schedule change

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Earlier in the month, we reported on Honolulu police officers eyeing a three-day-a-week, 12-hour patrol shift to address staffing shortages in patrol divisions.

Last night the police union agreed to endorse this schedule change.

“Among other benefits, we believe the 3/12 schedule provides a viable option to provide our members with the opportunity to spend more time with their families while also assisting HPD in more consistently filling neighborhood patrols across all island,” says Nick Schlapak the Chair of SHOPO’s Honolulu chapter.

HPD did a pilot project and tested the schedule in two districts last year.

Officials say the change would still require approval from the department and city, but the union endorsement is seen as a key step.

