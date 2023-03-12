Tributes
Honolulu CrimeStoppers Here’s how to spot (and stop) a jewelry thief

For the latest on the cases and how the suspects are targeting their victims, we're joined by Sgt. Chris Kim from Honolulu Crimestoppers.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 4:41 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu CrimeStoppers Sgt. Chris Kim joined HNN’s Sunrise on Saturday to talk about jewelry thieves who have been targeting seniors with gold chain necklaces in recent weeks.

He advises people to be mindful of strangers approaching them.

Kim also said scammers will pretend to sell jewelry but instead steal necklaces the victims are wearing.

HPD needs the public’s help to identify and locate the suspects from a case in Royal Kunia on Feb. 7 and a case in Waipahu Town Center on Feb. 14. Other investigations are also ongoing.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. You can submit tips anonymously.

