Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska

Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum maintenance road almost 11 miles northeast of Kearney, Nebraska, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.(Aurora Police Department)
By Kasey Mintz and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:20 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB/Gray News) - A Nebraska couple who went missing in mid-January were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a maintenance road, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office was contacted at about 3:15 p.m. Saturday by a citizen who found a vehicle stuck on a minimum maintenance road almost 11 miles northeast of Kearney, Nebraska. Deputies identified the vehicle as that of 89-year-old Robert and 92-year-old Loveda Proctor, of Aurora, who were reported missing Jan. 14.

Two adults were found dead in the area near the vehicle, and preliminary investigation has identified them as the Proctors. Foul play is not suspected, KSNB reports.

Autopsies have been ordered by the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing and includes the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Aurora Police Department and Kearney Police Department.

After the Proctors went missing, the Aurora Police Department and other law enforcement agencies received several tips as to their location.

Back in January, Grand Island Police said they were able to confirm a sighting of the couple in the area of Faidley Avenue and Webb Road on Jan. 11 at 8:15 p.m. They were in their blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica.

In February, Aurora Police confirmed by video surveillance that the couple were seen Jan. 12 at 1:02 a.m. They were spotted at the Pump & Pantry on Highway 6 on the east side of Hastings.

More recently, dive team Adventures with Purpose, a group of scuba divers who use sonar to locate missing persons, aided in the search for the couple.

Police say it's the second time a situation like that's happened inside public restrooms at Ala...
Bathroom recording incidents at Ala Moana Center prompt police security message

