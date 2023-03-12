Tributes
Children’s advocates push for laws that support early childhood education

We're joined now by Keopu Re'elitz from Hawaiʻi Children's Action Network Speaks! and Malia Tsuchiya from the Hawaiʻi Early Education Development Association.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:24 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state legislature is holding its annual Education Week from March 13-17 to honor and recognize the state’s educators, students, counselors, principals and staff.

Monday is Early Childhood Care and Education Day and will feature speakers and activities from 9-11 a.m.

Keopu Reelitz of Hawaii Children’s Action Network Speaks! and Malia Tsuchiya from the Hawaii Early Education Development Association joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about House Bill 547 and House Bill 261/Senate Bill 239, their legislative priorities this session.

A Friends of the Library Book Sale will take place on March 14 from 9 a.m.- noon in Conference Room 224. Work Based Learning Celebration Day will be on March 17 in the State Capitol Auditorium from 1-3 p.m.

