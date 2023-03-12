Car crashes into Kapahulu running store, leaving 2 people in serious condition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people are in serious condition after a car plowed into the Running Room in Kapahulu.

Honolulu EMS says the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at 819 Kapahulu ave.

Officials say a vehicle drove into the building.

EMS provided advanced medical care to two patients, both in serious condition, and transported them to the trauma center.

One victim was a man in his 60s, and the other was a woman in her 40s.

This story will be updated.

