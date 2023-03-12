Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Car crashes into Kapahulu running store, leaving 2 people in serious condition

Car crashes into Kapahulu Running Room, leaving two people in serious condition
Car crashes into Kapahulu Running Room, leaving two people in serious condition(No courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 1:28 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people are in serious condition after a car plowed into the Running Room in Kapahulu.

Honolulu EMS says the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at 819 Kapahulu ave.

Officials say a vehicle drove into the building.

EMS provided advanced medical care to two patients, both in serious condition, and transported them to the trauma center.

One victim was a man in his 60s, and the other was a woman in her 40s.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The protective erosion barriers were removed by Punaluu homeowners before Land Board voted on...
Land Board to homeowner: Turn over your land to avoid big fine for shoreline violations
According to officials, Ronald Kahihikolo, the suspect that sparked the police chase and...
Fugitive captured on Hawaii Island following intense, multi-agency search
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Meynard Milan
Bail confirmed at $1M for suspect accused of opening fire at neighbor’s party, injuring 3
103rd Annual Kamehameha Schools Song Contest
Juniors take home coveted award at 103rd Kamehameha Schools Song Contest

Latest News

Michelle Yeoh is favored to win Best Actress
Terry Hunter predicts Best Picture Oscar 2023
Kapa Hale's haku lei po'o salad is a celebration of Hawaii produce
Kapa Hale chef in running for James Beard Best Chef award
The Keiki Kani Choir will soon be performing at Carnegie Hall
Keiki Kani Choir to perform in international concert at Carnegie Hall in April
Manhunt ends north of Hilo
Police: Tip about possible sighting leads to fugitive’s capture after intense manhunt