USGS: Eruption of Kilauea volcano on Big Island likely to resume

Kilauea’s alert level raised to orange
Kilauea's alert level raised to orange
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - USGS scientists have raised the alert level of the Kilauea volcano to orange.

This is following an earthquake swarm that has been detected along with a significant surface tilt excursion Saturday.

Officials said while the volcano is not erupting, resumption of eruptive activity at the Kilauea summit is likely imminent.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory and USGS will continue monitoring Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes.

Watch the Kilauea Volcano Live Stream - Halemaʻumaʻu crater

This story will be updated.

