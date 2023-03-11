USGS: Eruption of Kilauea volcano on Big Island likely to resume

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - USGS scientists have raised the alert level of the Kilauea volcano to orange.

This is following an earthquake swarm that has been detected along with a significant surface tilt excursion Saturday.

Officials said while the volcano is not erupting, resumption of eruptive activity at the Kilauea summit is likely imminent.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory and USGS will continue monitoring Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes.

Watch the Kilauea Volcano Live Stream - Halemaʻumaʻu crater

This story will be updated.

