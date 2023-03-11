TONIGHT: Students set to take the stage for the 103rd Kamehameha Schools Song Contest

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Excitement is in the air as students get ready to compete in the 103rd Annual Kamehameha Schools Song Contest.

Freshman to seniors have been practicing and preparing for months for this one-night event where they show off their skills, talent and culture.

The theme of this year’s event is “Na Mele Paniolo,” or songs of the Hawaiian cowboy.

Students will perform in men’s, women’s and co-ed competitions in hopes of wooing the judges for an award, including the coveted Charles E. King cup.

The competition begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday with a pre-show starting at 7 p.m. You can watch the livestream for free online or tune in on K5.

You can also download the event’s program by clicking here.

RELATED COVERAGE:

A replay of the event will also be shown here, or you catch the rebroadcast on air:

March 17 at 7 p.m. on KGMB

March 18 at 2 p.m. on KHNL

March 24 at 7 p.m. on KGMB

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.