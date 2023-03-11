Tributes
TONIGHT: Students set to take the stage for the 103rd Kamehameha Schools Song Contest

103rd Annual Kamehameha Schools Song Contest(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:21 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Excitement is in the air as students get ready to compete in the 103rd Annual Kamehameha Schools Song Contest.

Freshman to seniors have been practicing and preparing for months for this one-night event where they show off their skills, talent and culture.

The theme of this year’s event is “Na Mele Paniolo,” or songs of the Hawaiian cowboy.

Students will perform in men’s, women’s and co-ed competitions in hopes of wooing the judges for an award, including the coveted Charles E. King cup.

The competition begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday with a pre-show starting at 7 p.m. You can watch the livestream for free online or tune in on K5.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH A LIVESTREAM OF THE EVENT

You can also download the event’s program by clicking here.

RELATED COVERAGE:

A replay of the event will also be shown here, or you catch the rebroadcast on air:

  • March 17 at 7 p.m. on KGMB
  • March 18 at 2 p.m. on KHNL
  • March 24 at 7 p.m. on KGMB

This story will be updated.

