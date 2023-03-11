Today and Tomorrow: Light Winds and Limited Showers!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds with limited showers will continue through tonight. South to southwest winds will pick up Sunday and Monday for Kauai and Oahu as a system tracks by the islands. A front will move over the islands Tuesday night and Wednesday with an expected increase in showers.

The jet stream is dipping farther south than usual which brings midlevel clouds from Kauai thru Maui. This is bringing winds with gusts over 75mph and a High Wind Warning thru Sunday evening. Light and variable winds everywhere else with cool and dry conditions with little rain thru tonight. Low clouds and a few showers are expected for Kauai and Hawaii Island Sunday as a ssystem tracks northeast away from the state. Another stronger low will develop west of the state and drag over from Niihau thru Maui Islands bringing an increase in showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. Another low pressure system will pass to the north of the islands Thursday into Friday.

WAVES: North and West shore surf is on the way down. No big swells expected next week with a small NNE swell expected Sunday. Small bump on the East side, with the town spots getting small pulses thru early next week.

