Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Skier Shiffrin wins slalom for record World Cup win 87

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin checks her time at the finish area of an alpine ski, women's...
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin checks her time at the finish area of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom race, in Are, Sweden, Friday, March 10, 2023. Shiffrin has won her record-tying 86th World Cup race with victory in a giant slalom, matched the overall record set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark 34 years ago.(AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 3:40 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARE, Sweden (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin set the outright World Cup record for most career victories with 87 by winning a slalom Saturday.

Shiffrin broke a tie with Ingemar Stenmark on the all-time overall winners’ list — between men and women. The Swede competed in the 1970s and 80s.

Shiffrin had matched Stenmark’s mark of 86 wins with victory in a giant slalom Friday.

Saturday’s result marked the American’s sixth slalom win of the season and the record-extending 53rd career win in the discipline.

Shiffrin is set to compete in three more races this season at next week’s World Cup Finals. She has already locked up her fifth overall championship and the discipline titles in slalom and GS.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died following an officer-involved shooting on Hawaii Island and a second suspect is...
Hawaii Island police fatally shoot suspect at traffic stop; manhunt for second suspect continues
Annette Garcia (top left), Tiffany Fountain (top middle), Michelle Soto (top right), Kimberly...
5 women accused of smuggling drugs into Hawaii prisons through the mail
Police say it's the second time a situation like that's happened inside public restrooms at Ala...
Bathroom recording incidents at Ala Moana Center prompt police security message
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Police lights
Police: Man was shot at when he chased after suspect who tried to rob him

Latest News

Juniors take home coveted award at 103rd Kamehameha Schools Song Contest
Juniors take home coveted award at 103rd Kamehameha Schools Song Contest
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
UK: Russian advance in Bakhmut could come with heavy losses
103rd Annual Kamehameha Schools Song Contest
Juniors take home coveted award at 103rd Kamehameha Schools Song Contest
103rd Annual Kamehameha Schools Song Contest
103rd Kamehameha Schools Song Contest