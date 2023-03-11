Rainbow Wahine basketball moves on to Big West Championship game

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team is one game away from defending their Big West title after outlasting Long Beach State in the semifinals on Friday afternoon.

The ‘Bows downed the Beach, 67-62 at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

After an exciting double overtime win over Cal State Fullerton on Wednesday, the thrills didn’t stop during their game with the Beach, Hawaii breaking away in a big third quarter where they shot 9-for-14 from the field.

Lily Wahinekapu led the ‘Bows with a game-high 18 points with seven rebounds while Daejah Phillips had 14 points with four boards.

UH advances to the Big West Championship game against UC Santa Barbara set for Saturday at 1:00 p.m. Hawaii time on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.