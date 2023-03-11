Tributes
Punahou’s Torres-Kahapea named Gatorade Hawaii Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Laynee Torres-Kahapea of Punahou has been named the 2022-23 Gatorade Hawaii Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:09 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Laynee Torres-Kahapea of Punahou has been named the 2022-23 Gatorade Hawaii Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

The senior guard averaged 15.6 points per game.

Torres-Kahapea is the fourth Punahou player to take home the honor.

“It’s really humbling and I’m really blessed and grateful to be given such a prestigious award,” Torres-Kahapea told Hawaii News Now. “I’m very fortunate to be chosen but the work continues so I just can’t settle.”

The Kaneohe native has committed to Portland State University.

“I’m so excited to get up there because there’s such a loving community and I just feel like it’s perfect for my playing style and more importantly where I can see myself for the next four years,” said Torres-Kahapea.

