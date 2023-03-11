Tributes
PHOTOS: 103rd Kamehameha Schools Song Contest

103rd Annual Kamehameha Schools Song Contest
103rd Annual Kamehameha Schools Song Contest(Emily Cristobal)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 6:48 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Friday night, the Kamehameha Schools Song Contest returned for its 103rd year at the Blaisdell Arena.

The junior class won big this year as they were declared the winners of the co-ed competition and took home the coveted Charles E. King cup.

Juniors take home coveted award at 103rd Kamehameha Schools Song Contest

Here’s some highlights from the event:
Caption

