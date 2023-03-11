PHOTOS: 103rd Kamehameha Schools Song Contest
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 6:48 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Friday night, the Kamehameha Schools Song Contest returned for its 103rd year at the Blaisdell Arena.
The junior class won big this year as they were declared the winners of the co-ed competition and took home the coveted Charles E. King cup.
Juniors take home coveted award at 103rd Kamehameha Schools Song Contest
Here’s some highlights from the event:
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.