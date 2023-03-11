Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man charged with kidnapping for allegedly keeping woman locked in trailer for 4 years

Abraham Bravo Segura is accused of keeping a woman captive for four years locked inside a...
Abraham Bravo Segura is accused of keeping a woman captive for four years locked inside a trailer in Houston.(KTRK via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:41 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - Prosecutors say a man kept a woman captive for four years locked inside a trailer in the Houston area.

Abraham Bravo Segura had his initial court appearance Thursday after being taken into custody earlier this week.

Segura has been charged with kidnapping.

The alleged victim reportedly called for help from a phone inside a mobile home while Segura was at work. Authorities said she told them that he held her at gunpoint, threatened to kill her and that she couldn’t escape.

According to reports, the fire department had to use power tools to cut through bars on the trailer windows to rescue the woman after bolt cutters didn’t work on the padlock.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died following an officer-involved shooting on Hawaii Island and a second suspect is...
Suspect in Hawaii Island manhunt captured after police chase and days-long search
Annette Garcia (top left), Tiffany Fountain (top middle), Michelle Soto (top right), Kimberly...
5 women accused of smuggling drugs into Hawaii prisons through the mail
The protective erosion barriers were removed by Punaluu homeowners before Land Board voted on...
Land Board to homeowner: Turn over your land to avoid big fine for shoreline violations
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Police say it's the second time a situation like that's happened inside public restrooms at Ala...
Bathroom recording incidents at Ala Moana Center prompt police security message

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
FILE - Minnesota Vikings' head coach Bud Grant looks concerned as he watches his team lose to...
Bud Grant, stoic coach of powerful Vikings teams, dies at 95
California faces persistent flooding over the weekend after rounds of deadly storms.
Widespread flooding prompts more evacuations
A man has died following an officer-involved shooting on Hawaii Island and a second suspect is...
Suspect in Hawaii Island manhunt captured after police chase and intense search
Brooklyn White, the girlfriend of Buster Murdaugh, has filed a report following an incident...
Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend files 2nd police report following incident with reporter