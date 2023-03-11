Land Board to homeowner: Turn over your land to avoid big fine for shoreline violations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an emotional hearing Friday, the state Land Board voted to fine a Punaluu homeowner $188,000 for illegally hardening the shoreline.

But the board also made a major concession designed to get owner Matthew Tang to vacate the property completely.

Board members repeatedly reminded each other how much the case was the beginning of many more to come, with owners who are finally willing to comply with shoreline rules after years of delay.

Tang bought the three-bedroom home in Punaluu in 2013. Squeezed between the receding shoreline and Kamehameha Highway, he knew he would have to deal with erosion eventually.

“I always wanted a beach house since I was little,” said Tang. “So when I could buy one I bought it...I didn’t expect the erosion to be so quick. The world is changing.”

Tang said he didn’t remove and sometimes added beach burritos, sandbags, concrete and boulders because he was working with a handful of other Punaluu shoreline owners to seek approval for a seawall.

That seawall, though, was denied after six years of review.

Over the years, Tang was issued three notices that he needed to remove the illegal beach protection.

And recently, learning the home had been up for sale, the Land Department said he owed $188,000 in fines.

On Friday, he told the Land Board he couldn’t afford to pay the fines.

“It’s really a lot,” he said. “It really will break me.”

Tang came to the meeting with photos showing in the last two days contractors have scraped away the illegal beach protection devices and started moving back his house about 15 feet.

“I am removing everything already, I am asking for your leniency,” Tang said, “Again, I always wanted to comply.”

But Land Board members didn’t see a route to leniency after so many years.

“I think it’s too late,” said member Riley Smith.

“One of the responsibilities of owning property on the ocean is understanding what you are buying. Maybe you did or maybe you didn’t, but this is one of the consequences of owning beachfront property.

Land Board Chair Dawn Chang said she was trying to give Tang the benefit of the doubt.

“I hear what you are saying but in my view your actions don’t match up with your words,” Chang said.

Board members said they sympathized with Tang.

Born and raised in Hawaii, he didn’t seem to be a speculator and faced them without the usual lawyers. But they also knew that he was an example for many others, as pointed out by member Aimee Kelii Barnes.

“This is an unfortunate situation that is going to happen more and more frequently,” Barnes said.

After a motion to impose the fine recommended by officials, veteran Board Member Vernon Char suggested a compromise ― that Tang be allowed to avoid the fine if he agreed to move the house not just away from the shoreline, but completely off the property.

Board Chair Dawn Chang suggested Tang should also deed the property to the state as an extension of Punaluu Beach Park, which is next door.

In the end, the board gave Tang two options: Pay the $188,000 fine or remove his house completely and have the fine forgiven. Tang appreciated the option, but seemed to regret his position.

“More grief than enjoyment this house has given me,” he said.

“It was not that I want to violate every law that’s in front of me; I am just trying to save my house.”

Tang has 30 days to choose between the two options.

