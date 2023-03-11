Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Indictment: Former police officer under the influence at time of fatal crash

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan confirmed the indictment for former Officer Jay Steward.
By Wade Smith and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:25 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - A former police officer in Tuscumbia, Alabama, has been indicted for murder in relation to an October 2022 pedestrian death.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan confirmed Jay Steward has been indicted in connection to the death of Terry Hinton.

Hinton was struck by a marked police vehicle, driven by Steward, on Oct. 10, 2022, according to Tuscumbia police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the indictment, Steward was under the influence at the time of the incident.

The document states Steward “did recklessly engage in conduct which manifested extreme indifference to human life and created a grave risk of death to a person.”

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall are handling the investigation.

Steward is being held without bond in the Colbert County Jail. His next court appearance will be on March 14.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died following an officer-involved shooting on Hawaii Island and a second suspect is...
Hawaii Island police fatally shoot suspect at traffic stop; manhunt for second suspect continues
Annette Garcia (top left), Tiffany Fountain (top middle), Michelle Soto (top right), Kimberly...
5 women accused of smuggling drugs into Hawaii prisons through the mail
Police say it's the second time a situation like that's happened inside public restrooms at Ala...
Bathroom recording incidents at Ala Moana Center prompt police security message
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
The protective erosion barriers were removed by Punaluu homeowners before Land Board voted on...
Land Board to homeowner: Turn over your land to avoid big fine for shoreline violations

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
The National Guard was called to Monterey County, California after floodwaters breached a...
Storm breaches California river’s levee, hundreds evacuate
Fire at a Kalihi home triggers 2-alarm response from HFD
Fire at a Kalihi home triggers 2-alarm response from HFD
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
UK: Russian advance in Bakhmut could come with heavy losses