Fire at a Kalihi home triggers 2-alarm response from HFD

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in Kalihi early Saturday morning.

Officials say the incident occurred near Kanoelani Road and Hiu Street around 2:30 a.m.

Officials reported that the flames inside the first home were so intense that they spread to a neighboring residence.

HFD says it took crews over an hour to extinguish both fires.

Officials say the occupants were able to make it out of the homes safely, and there are no reports of any injuries.

Five adults and three children are now displaced and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross, said HFD.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

