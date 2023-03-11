Bail confirmed at $1M for suspect accused of opening fire at neighbor’s party, injuring 3

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused in a shooting in Ewa Beach earlier this week that left three men injured made his initial appearance in court on Friday morning.

Meynard Milan, 38, was charged Thursday with one count of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of second-degree attempted murder and three firearms offenses.

At court, a judge confirmed his bail at $1 million despite a request from his defense attorney to lower it.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex on North Road.

One of the victims, Nazer Pitpit, said he was hosting a small party to introduce his 2-month-old baby to family and friends when Milan allegedly barged in with a gun.

Police say the suspect shot three people in the melee, leaving them seriously injured.

One of the victims remains hospitalized.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

