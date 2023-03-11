Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Bail confirmed at $1M for suspect accused of opening fire at neighbor’s party, injuring 3

His bail is set at $1 million.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:15 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused in a shooting in Ewa Beach earlier this week that left three men injured made his initial appearance in court on Friday morning.

Meynard Milan, 38, was charged Thursday with one count of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of second-degree attempted murder and three firearms offenses.

At court, a judge confirmed his bail at $1 million despite a request from his defense attorney to lower it.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex on North Road.

'I thought I was going to die': Victim describes moments after gunman opened fire on family party

One of the victims, Nazer Pitpit, said he was hosting a small party to introduce his 2-month-old baby to family and friends when Milan allegedly barged in with a gun.

Police say the suspect shot three people in the melee, leaving them seriously injured.

One of the victims remains hospitalized.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annette Garcia (top left), Tiffany Fountain (top middle), Michelle Soto (top right), Kimberly...
5 women accused of smuggling drugs into Hawaii prisons through the mail
Police say it's the second time a situation like that's happened inside public restrooms at Ala...
Bathroom recording incidents at Ala Moana Center prompt police security message
Meynard Milan
Authorities charge suspect in shooting at family party that left 3 injured
Nazer Pitpit was shot in the face Tuesday night
‘I thought I was going to die’: Victim describes moments after gunman opened fire on family party
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

A man has died following an officer-involved shooting on Hawaii Island and a second suspect is...
Man dies in officer-involved shooting on Hawaii Island; second suspect sought
Memorial held
Midday Newscast: Memorial held for teen fatally struck on her walk to school
Man dies following officer-involved shooting on Hawaii Island; second suspect sought
Man dies following officer-involved shooting on Hawaii Island; second suspect sought
Suspect accused of shooting 3 at party appears in court
Suspect accused of shooting 3 at party appears in court