Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

After pole’s collapse nearly hit cars, city eyes islandwide inspection of traffic signals

The city is considering hiring a private contractor to inspect all its traffic signals after a pole collapsed during rush hour traffic.
By Allyson Blair
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:26 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is considering hiring a private contractor to inspect all its traffic signals after a pole collapsed during rush hour traffic on Kapiolani Boulevard last month, nearly crushing a car.

The proposal comes after a series of winter storms that battered the island with high winds.

On Friday, traffic signal electricians were at the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Keole Street to replace a light damaged by high winds.

Honolulu Traffic Signal and Technology Division Chief Ty Fukumitsu said crews took it down earlier this week after a driver called saying it was barely hanging on.

Officials say the traffic signal is one of hundreds impacted by the recent weather that triggered everything from power outages to full on structural failure.

Two weeks ago, that pole at the corner of Kapiolani Boulevard near Ward Avenue snapped. The broken fragments narrowly missed a driver passing underneath.

“It was an internal corrosion,” Fukumitsu said.

He said the base of the pole had rusted out and couldn’t withstand the wind.

It’s the second time it’s happened at an intersection in town in less than 10 years.

In 2016, traffic lights fell across King Street in Iwilei.

According to the Transportation Services Director at the time, that pole was also rusted at its base.

All total, the island has more than 850 traffic signals and just 12 traffic signal electricians who are responsible for all maintenance and operations.

While the city says it tries to inspect every pole at least once a year, that doesn’t always happen because crews are stretched thin.

HNN asked for the inspection report for the traffic signal pole that collapsed on Kapiolani Boulevard.

Officials said it had been checked within the past year and there were no issues, but HNN couldn’t get a copy of the document because the city doesn’t keep official reports.

Fukimitsu said structural checks typically happen when crews respond to a trouble call after they make repairs. That’s what happened Friday in Kaneohe. Workers could be seen using instruments to examine the base of each pole.

“Probably we’re going to have to hire a consultant or someone to do the inspection for us,” said Fukumitsu.

There’s no estimate yet for how much that might cost, but officials are hoping to cover at least part of the bill with federal funding.

Fukumitsu says he plans to officially pitch the idea for a private contractor in September so that it can be included in next year’s budget.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annette Garcia (top left), Tiffany Fountain (top middle), Michelle Soto (top right), Kimberly...
5 women accused of smuggling drugs into Hawaii prisons through the mail
Police say it's the second time a situation like that's happened inside public restrooms at Ala...
Bathroom recording incidents at Ala Moana Center prompt police security message
Meynard Milan
Authorities charge suspect in shooting at family party that left 3 injured
Nazer Pitpit was shot in the face Tuesday night
‘I thought I was going to die’: Victim describes moments after gunman opened fire on family party
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Former MPD Officer Brandon Saffeels leaving federal court.
Maui settles civil suit tied to officer convicted of sex crimes
A man has died following an officer-involved shooting on Hawaii Island and a second suspect is...
Hawaii Island police fatally shoot suspect at traffic stop; manhunt for second suspect continues
The senior guard averaged 15.6 points per game.
Laynee Torres-Kahapea
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Manhunt continues for suspect on Big Island after officer-involved shooting that left another dead