Warriors basketball falls to Cal State Fullerton in overtime at Big West Championships

Hawaii Basketball
Hawaii Basketball(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:28 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team’s 2022-23 season came to an end in the opening round of the Big West Conference Championships.

The ‘Bows on the wrong end of a back-and-forth overtime game against Cal State Fullerton in Henderson, Nevada on Thursday — final score 62-60.

UH trailed by three points with five seconds left before Noel Coleman hit a three-point buzzer beater to send it to extra basketball, but a pair of missed free throws by JoVon McClanahan at the end of overtime would not be rebounded by UH for the Titans to run out the clock and get the win.

Samuta Avea led the way for UH with a game-high 19 points and 10 rebounds while Coleman added 14 points and seven rebounds.

