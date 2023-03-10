Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Time to spring forward! Daylight saving time starts Sunday

Daylight saving time is this Sunday.
Daylight saving time is this Sunday.(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:21 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Get ready to spring forward this weekend, daylight saving time is Sunday.

It starts at 2 a.m., so make sure your clocks move forward by an hour.

Experts say planning ahead is the key to feeling less tired with the time change.

Try going to bed and waking up 15 minutes earlier than usual in the days leading up to daylight saving. That way your body can slowly adjust to the earlier start.

Not everyone follows daylight saving in the U.S. People in Hawaii, most of Arizona and U.S. territories in the Pacific and Caribbean don’t follow the time change.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annette Garcia (top left), Tiffany Fountain (top middle), Michelle Soto (top right), Kimberly...
5 women accused of smuggling drugs into Hawaii prisons through the mail
Nazer Pitpit was shot in the face Tuesday night
‘I thought I was going to die’: Victim describes moments after gunman opened fire on family party
Police say it's the second time a situation like that's happened inside public restrooms at Ala...
Bathroom recording incidents at Ala Moana Center prompt police security message
Meynard Milan
Authorities charge suspect in shooting at family party that left 3 injured
Playful monk seal spotted in the Ala Wai Canal
Playful Hawaiian monk seal spotted in the Ala Wai Canal

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (March 9, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (March 9, 2023)
Car in ILM Airport
Man drives car into entrance of airport terminal in North Carolina, injures TSA officer, officials say
Predictions on who will win at the Oscars. (CNN)
95th Academy Awards predictions: Who will win the Oscars?
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise