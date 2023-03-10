Tributes
Suspect dies following officer-involved shooting on Hawaii Island

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:45 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspect has died following an officer-involved shooting on Hawaii Island, Hawaii News Now has confirmed.

The shooting happened Thursday morning in the Kona area.

Officials say the shooting was linked to a police chase that weaved its way through several communities.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately released.

HNN is also seeking more details on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

