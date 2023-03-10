Tributes
Rich history of art in Hawaii on display in new exhibit

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:42 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Bishop Museum is preparing to open a new exhibit honoring the rich history of art in Hawaii.

“Ola Ka Noʻeau: Excellence in Hawaiian Artistry” opens on Saturday in partnership with the Pa’i Foundation’s Maoli Arts Movement.

The exhibit features work from 13 Hawaiian artists showcasing featherwork, plaiting and tool making.

It studies the evolution of Hawaii’s art practices through generations.

“It really feels like I’m passing on the knowledge to new students and people who want to learn so that the legacy will be perpetuated,” said lauhala weaver Keoua Nelsen.

Pa’i Foundation Executive Director Vicky Holt Takamine added: “We’re able to showcase the next generation of artists that continue to practice this culture and their cultural practices to ensure these arts have been perpetuated and preserved for future generations.”

For more information, click here.

