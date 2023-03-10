Researchers identify playful monk seal spotted swimming in Ala Wai Canal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Researchers have identified the playful monk seal spotted swimming in the Ala Wai Canal on Wednesday.

The Hawaii Marine Animal Response identified the seal as ‘RH-92.’

She’s been spotted at least twice in the canal over the past three weeks.

Last April, RH-92 became a mom, giving birth to her first-ever pup on Oahu’s North Shore.

Some say her appearance in the Ala Wai is thanks to the work of the so-called “Genki balls” which contain natural materials that help rid the canal of pollution and sludge.

Because of its success, more Genki balls are set to be released into the canal.

At 8 a.m. Friday morning, the Genki Ala Wai Project said it will be releasing 600 more balls behind the Hawaii Convention Center.

The public can also drop their own Genki ball into the river this weekend at the Honolulu Festival by making a donation.

The group said they hope to make the Ala Wai fishable and swimmable by 2026.

RH-92′s presence is already clear telling signs that progress is underway.

