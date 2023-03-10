Puna woman sentenced to 10 years for possessing, attempting to distribute meth

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Puna woman was sentenced Thursday to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges, Hawaii Island prosecutors said.

Sheena Kaepekaa Andrews, 37, entered a guilty plea in December to charges of possessing and attempting to distribute methamphetamine.

Prosecutors say the sentence shows they will hold suspected drug dealers accountable and will continue to combat meth, fentanyl and heroin in the county.

