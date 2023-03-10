Public hearing to be held for Kauai proposed utility rate hike
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:16 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A public hearing will be held on a proposed utility rate hike on Kauai.
The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative has proposed to raise rates by nearly 9.5% or about $19 a month for the average customer.
It’s the first proposed rate increase in over a decade.
If approved, the increase could take effect later this year.
The hearing will be held on March 28 at 6 p.m. at the King Kaumualii Elementary School Cafeteria.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.