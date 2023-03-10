Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Public hearing to be held for Kauai proposed utility rate hike

The 9.42 percent increase is expected to increase the average monthly consumer bill by $19.
The 9.42 percent increase is expected to increase the average monthly consumer bill by $19.(KIUC)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:16 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A public hearing will be held on a proposed utility rate hike on Kauai.

The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative has proposed to raise rates by nearly 9.5% or about $19 a month for the average customer.

It’s the first proposed rate increase in over a decade.

If approved, the increase could take effect later this year.

The hearing will be held on March 28 at 6 p.m. at the King Kaumualii Elementary School Cafeteria.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annette Garcia (top left), Tiffany Fountain (top middle), Michelle Soto (top right), Kimberly...
5 women accused of smuggling drugs into Hawaii prisons through the mail
Nazer Pitpit was shot in the face Tuesday night
‘I thought I was going to die’: Victim describes moments after gunman opened fire on family party
Police say it's the second time a situation like that's happened inside public restrooms at Ala...
Bathroom recording incidents at Ala Moana Center prompt police security message
Meynard Milan
Authorities charge suspect in shooting at family party that left 3 injured
Playful monk seal spotted in the Ala Wai Canal
Playful Hawaiian monk seal spotted in the Ala Wai Canal

Latest News

Hawaii County police
Hawaii Island police investigating possible gang activity by school aged-children
Police lights
Honolulu police open attempted murder investigation on Kaneohe Bay Drive
Some say her appearance in the Ala Wai is thanks to the work of the so-called “Genki balls”...
Researchers identify playful monk seal spotted swimming in Ala Wai Canal
Honolulu festival
Joy abounds as Honolulu Festival makes grand return with arts, culture and festivities