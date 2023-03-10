Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

An ode to paniolo: You’ll hear lots of ‘giddyup’ and ‘yeehaw’ at this year’s Song Contest

Kamehameha Schools Song Contest is set for this Friday!
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:51 PM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Along with musicality and Hawaiian language, Kamehameha Schools students must understand the meaning behind their songs.

So the three junior directors went on a huaka’i (trip) to Waimea to meet real paniolo (Hawaiian cowboys) and learn about their lifestyle and music.

“My song is ‘Waimea Cowboy’ also known as ‘Kila Kila Rough Riders’ and talks more about the rough riders of the Waimea community,” said Taitea Sunaoka, junior co-ed director.

This Friday, watch the Song Contest live on K5 or streaming online.

“Song Contest is really important to me because I think it is one of the best ways and one of the most unique ways that we can perpetuate our culture and perpetuate our language through these mele,” he added.

Junior men’s director Logan Ledesma is getting into the spirit.

“A paniolo’s lifestyle is very free so we really try to capture how free range it is and you know giddyup and weehaw,” he said with a laugh.

SPECIAL SECTION: Kamehameha Schools Song Contest

Selah Fronda will direct the junior women who’ll show the softer side of these rugged cowboys.

“This paniolo was in a relationship and then it went south so it talks about his journey of love and loss,” she said.

RELATED STORIES:

From the ranch lands to the stage, it’s a paniolo journey and a ride of a lifetime.

“It’s a blessing to be able to be to represent such a special group of people like the paniolo and they are a very special part of Hawaii,” said Fronda.

The Kamehameha Schools 103rd Annual Song Contest is Friday on K5 and also streams online.

The pre-show begins at 7 p.m with competition at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nazer Pitpit was shot in the face Tuesday night
‘I thought I was going to die’: Victim describes moments after gunman opened fire on family party
A powerful cold front with gusts to 50 mph is sweeping over the state Wednesday, downing trees...
Powerful cold front lashes state with damaging winds, monster surf
HNN First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Here’s what you need to know
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Ewa Beach shooting
HPD investigating Ewa Beach shooting that left 3 men injured

Latest News

hawaii news now
Bathroom recording incidents at Ala Moana Center prompt police security message
Rice costs up 40% according to the HRA
It’s not your imagination: The price of rice is way up
Meynard Milan
Authorities charge suspect in shooting at family party that left 3 injured
The tragic crash that killed a McKinley High student last month has led to a pledge from the...
After high-profile traffic deaths, prosecutors pledge to get tougher on unlicensed drivers