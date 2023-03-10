New parking fee at Pearl Harbor memorial to help cover repairs, visitor upgrades

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pearl Harbor National Memorial visitors will soon have to pay a parking fee.

The fee of $7 per day begins April 15.

Officials said the fee came out of a public comment effort.

Revenue generated with the fee will support the park’s recurring maintenance needs and help fund enhanced services, including security and exhibits.

Entrance into Pearl Harbor National Memorial and the USS Arizona Memorial program remains free.

