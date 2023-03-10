Tributes
Local nonprofit offering thousands of dollars in scholarships to Hawaii Island students

Hawaii high school students are required to take algebra. Should they be?
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:05 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local nonprofit organization is offering thousands of dollars worth of scholarships to students on Hawaii Island.

The Hawaii Rise Foundation announced on Wednesday that roughly $12,000 worth of scholarships will be available to eligible youth.

The program is geared toward seniors and residents of Hawaii Island.

Those interested in applying will have to answer essay questions, including those that will encourage students to share an adversity experience that has helped them grow and others that will prompt them to look at issues in their communities and how they can give back.

Eight different types of scholarships are being offered this year.

To apply and learn more about the scholarships, click here.

