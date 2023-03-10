The language of plants: At Kauai botanical garden, native fauna ‘call out’ to these artists

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An annual gathering on Kauai brings together artists who produce beautiful illustrations of the plants that grow and flourish at the National Tropical Botanical Garden.

The garden is home to the world’s largest collection of native Hawaiian flora.

“This garden is in a beautiful place and the plants are all here just waiting. They’re calling out to us,” said Wendy Hollender, a botanical illustrator. She founded the art project that goes by the Latin word florilegium.

“It just means a collection of flora or plants from a particular garden that get documented together,” she said.

Daisy Chung is among the artists who have come again this year to paint the plants and to learn a thing or two from other artists who freely share their methods.

“Everyone has slightly different techniques. Some people start with graphite, some start with color pencil. Most use water color in the end, painting on paper. Some people use digital tools to do their sketching,” she said.

The painting sessions are spread over two weeks. The artists gather in a large studio and work side-by-side.

Hollender came up with the idea because she wanted to give botanical illustrators an opportunity to meet with others who share the same craft.

“I had the desire to work alongside some of the most well-known botanical artists in the world from all over, as far as Japan, Australia. That work that I admired. And I was curious, ‘Hey, how did they do that? I would really like to know,’” she said.

They do more than create pretty pictures; the artists research the plants they work on, so each piece tells a story.

“That’s the trickiest but the most rewarding part to kind of get to know your plant and consolidate all this information in your illustration,” Chung said.

The gathering of talent happens around this time of the year. Hollender says she never fails to be surprised by the plants that beg to be painted.

“By color, by smell, by the way it looks. You just can’t keep your eyes off it,” she said.

An exhibit of the paintings is open to the public on Thursdays through the end of the month at the Botanical Research Center in Kalaheo.

You can meet the artists and buy a print for your own collection.

“They can purchase them online or in the gift shop down at the main entrance to the botanical garden,” Hollender said.

Proceeds support the garden’s science and conservation programs.

And keep an eye out. A lot of the artists’ art will be featured in an upcoming book that celebrates the 60th anniversary of the National Tropical Botanical Garden.

