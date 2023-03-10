Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Joy abounds as Honolulu Festival makes grand return with arts, culture and festivities

Honolulu festival
Honolulu festival(Honolulu Festival)
By Casey Lund
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:07 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For 27 years, the Honolulu Festival has been one of the regions largest celebrations of life, arts and culture for communities that call the Pacific Rim home.

In March of 2020, the two day event was abruptly canceled after Hawaii’s leaders realized how seriously the coronavirus would impact the state.

This weekend, the annual celebration returns to the Hawaii Convention Center for in-person festivities — the first time in nearly 4 years.

”The local community and cultural performers from Hawai’i and around the world have looked forward to the return of the Honolulu Festival,” said Ted Kubo, President of the Honolulu Festival Foundation.

“We are grateful to our many sponsors, volunteers, and participants for their continued support in perpetuating a legacy of appreciation for different cultures, traditions and peoples from our shores and beyond,” Kubo added.

All the events, cultural exhibits, parade and fireworks show are free to the public. There are a number of different ways to enjoy the celebration.

For a full schedule and list of experiences, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annette Garcia (top left), Tiffany Fountain (top middle), Michelle Soto (top right), Kimberly...
5 women accused of smuggling drugs into Hawaii prisons through the mail
Nazer Pitpit was shot in the face Tuesday night
‘I thought I was going to die’: Victim describes moments after gunman opened fire on family party
Police say it's the second time a situation like that's happened inside public restrooms at Ala...
Bathroom recording incidents at Ala Moana Center prompt police security message
Meynard Milan
Authorities charge suspect in shooting at family party that left 3 injured
Playful monk seal spotted in the Ala Wai Canal
Playful Hawaiian monk seal spotted in the Ala Wai Canal

Latest News

Police lights
Honolulu police open attempted murder investigation on Kaneohe Bay Drive
Some say her appearance in the Ala Wai is thanks to the work of the so-called “Genki balls”...
Researchers identify playful monk seal spotted swimming in Ala Wai Canal
Sunrise News Roundup (March 9, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (March 10, 2023)
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise