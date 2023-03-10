Joy abounds as Honolulu Festival makes grand return with arts, culture and festivities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For 27 years, the Honolulu Festival has been one of the regions largest celebrations of life, arts and culture for communities that call the Pacific Rim home.

In March of 2020, the two day event was abruptly canceled after Hawaii’s leaders realized how seriously the coronavirus would impact the state.

This weekend, the annual celebration returns to the Hawaii Convention Center for in-person festivities — the first time in nearly 4 years.

”The local community and cultural performers from Hawai’i and around the world have looked forward to the return of the Honolulu Festival,” said Ted Kubo, President of the Honolulu Festival Foundation.

“We are grateful to our many sponsors, volunteers, and participants for their continued support in perpetuating a legacy of appreciation for different cultures, traditions and peoples from our shores and beyond,” Kubo added.

All the events, cultural exhibits, parade and fireworks show are free to the public. There are a number of different ways to enjoy the celebration.

For a full schedule and list of experiences

