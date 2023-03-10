Tributes
Honolulu police open attempted murder investigation on Kaneohe Bay Drive

Police lights
Police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:58 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation in Windward Oahu.

Authorities blocked off the Mauka-bound lanes on Kaneohe Bay Drive during the investigation Thursday night.

Details of the incident were not immediately released.

We’ve reached out to the Honolulu Police Department and Emergency Medical Services for more information.

This story will be updated.

