Hawaii Island police investigating possible gang activity by school aged-children

Hawaii County police
Hawaii County police(HNN File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:29 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said they are looking into possible gang activity by school-aged children.

Officials told the Hawaii Tribune Herald that an investigation is on-going into the so-called “Score Gang.”

Police were made aware of the group after an incident at Hilo Intermediate School earlier this month, when a 14-year-old boy held up two girls at knifepoint.

The boy was arrested and later released to his parents.

This is apparently only one of multiple recent incidents possibly related to the Score Gang.

Parents have organized a community rally on Friday at the King Kamehameha Statue at Hilo’s Bayfront from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

They plan to peacefully protest against school bullying and violence and rally for peace.

