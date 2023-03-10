Hawaii baseball returns to the Les to host UConn in four-game series

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii baseball team is back at Les Murakami Stadium this weekend for a four-game series against UConn.

The series begins on Friday at 6:35 p.m. at the Les.

UH is coming off of a 2-1 weekend against Big Ten opponents in Minneapolis in the Cambria College Classic with a statement win over Maryland on Sunday.

A couple key contributors for the ‘Bows were a pair of Waiakea graduates in Jacob Igawa and Stone Miyao.

Miyao notched four hits for UH during their game with the Terapin while Igawa snagged two runs, a hit and three RBIs.

UH plays the Huskies on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday with all games starting at 6:35 p.m. except for Sunday — first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.