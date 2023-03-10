Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii baseball returns to the Les to host UConn in four-game series

Hawaii Baseball
Hawaii Baseball(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:37 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii baseball team is back at Les Murakami Stadium this weekend for a four-game series against UConn.

The series begins on Friday at 6:35 p.m. at the Les.

UH is coming off of a 2-1 weekend against Big Ten opponents in Minneapolis in the Cambria College Classic with a statement win over Maryland on Sunday.

A couple key contributors for the ‘Bows were a pair of Waiakea graduates in Jacob Igawa and Stone Miyao.

Miyao notched four hits for UH during their game with the Terapin while Igawa snagged two runs, a hit and three RBIs.

UH plays the Huskies on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday with all games starting at 6:35 p.m. except for Sunday — first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nazer Pitpit was shot in the face Tuesday night
‘I thought I was going to die’: Victim describes moments after gunman opened fire on family party
A powerful cold front with gusts to 50 mph is sweeping over the state Wednesday, downing trees...
Powerful cold front lashes state with damaging winds, monster surf
HNN First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Here’s what you need to know
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Ewa Beach shooting
HPD investigating Ewa Beach shooting that left 3 men injured

Latest News

Hawaii Basketball
Warriors basketball falls to Cal State Fullerton in overtime at Big West Championships
Rainbow Wahine Basketball
Wahine survive double overtime thriller against CSU Fullerton in Big West Championships
Hawaii Volleyball
No. 1 Rainbow Warriors host stacked Outrigger Volleyball Invitational
This Kalani baseball great is set to get his jersey retired at the University of Nebraska