First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry and cool conditions into the weekend

Cool, calm weather is expected into the weekend.
Cool, calm weather is expected into the weekend.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:02 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Light west winds are expected well into the weekend, with morning temperatures on the cool side (low 60s, maybe even the upper 50s for some spots). Drier than normal conditions will also prevail.

Winds will be light enough to allow afternoon sea breezes to develop, but only light isolated interior showers are expected.

The next change on the horizon will come from an area of low pressure passing north of the state on Sunday, which will shift our winds from the south and increase the chance for rain early next week.

In surf, the large northwest swell is diminishing and is expected to fall below high surf warning levels tomorrow. A medium-period north swell will arrive early Sunday and keep waves elevated for north shores into early next week. Otherwise, surf will be quiet for the next several days.

At the higher elevations, the high wind warning continues through Sunday for the summit areas of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.

