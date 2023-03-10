Tributes
Authorities charge suspect in shooting at family party that left 3 injured

Meynard Milan
Meynard Milan(Honolulu Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:20 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused in a shooting in Ewa Beach that left three men injured Tuesday night has been charged, according to Honolulu police.

Officials said 38-year-old Meynard Milan was charged Thursday with one count of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of second-degree attempted murder and three firearms offenses.

The incident happened about 8:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on North Road.

One of the victims, Nazer Pitpit, said he was hosting a small party Tuesday night to introduce his 2-month old baby to family and friends when a neighbor allegedly barged in with a gun.

'I thought I was going to die': Victim describes moments after gunman opened fire on family party

Police say the suspect shot three people in the melee, leaving them seriously injured.

Seconds later, Pitpit said, his neighbor opened the back gate to his lanai and walked in with two guns. He said the gunman missed him with the first shot, but the second shot hit him in the face. His 48-year old father-in-law was shot in the neck and remains in the intensive care unit.

Pitpit’s 22-year old friend was treated and released after being shot in the ribs.

Milan’s bail has been set at $1 million.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

