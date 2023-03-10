Tributes
5 women accused of smuggling drugs into Hawaii prisons through the mail

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:02 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities on Thursday announced the arrests of five women accused of trying to smuggle illegal drugs and contraband into Oahu prisons through the mail.

It’s all part of “Operation Paper Shredder,” the state Department of Public Safety’s ongoing effort aimed at eliminating contraband introduction to Hawaii’s correctional facilities.

Officials said they arrested the five individuals in three separate cases. Two of the cases involved drug-laden paper in which a controlled substance was soaked into a sheet of paper.

“Within the last two years we’ve seen more and more people trying to smuggle drugs through either thick packets of legal paper by cutting holes in, or soaking the paper, soaking paper in some type of illegal substance and/or placing it behind the stamp,” DPS Director Tommy Johnson said.

Officials believe inmates influenced their family members, friends or associates to obtain contraband and participate in smuggling schemes to bring illegal drugs into correctional facilities.

In one case, investigators said 35-year-old Michelle Soto allegedly supplied 29-year-old Kimberly Cambra with drug paper. Cambra then allegedly gave the letter to her associate, 27-year-old Tiffany Fountain, who mailed the letter at a local post office, authorities said.

Narcotics agents intercepted the letter, tested it and found it to contain a controlled substance.

All three of the women were arrested.

In the second case, corrections officers found a letter containing drug paper at an Oahu correctional facility. Authorities arrested 42-year-old Annette Garcia in Hilo after they identified her as a suspect.

And in the third case, authorities arrested 38-year-old Katherine Sanee-Wong after corrections officers intercepted a letter containing methamphetamine at an Oahu correctional facility.

The five women have been booked on one count of prison contraband, which carries a 10-year prison term.

More arrests are expected.

