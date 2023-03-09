Wahine survive double overtime thriller against CSU Fullerton in Big West Championships

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team survived a thrilling double overtime quarterfinal game against Cal State Fullerton to advance in the Big West Conference Championships Wednesday night.

The ‘Bows clawed their way to a 82-75 win over the Titans at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

Hawaii trailed by 10 in the first half before rallying to take a 33-30 lead into halftime, however CSUF wasn’t backing down after the break to force overtime.

In the extra period, UH was down 67-64 with 19 seconds left before Meilani McBee sunk a corner three-pointer to take it to double overtime. It was another period of high tensions between the two teams, but the Titans called a timeout without any left to draw a technical foul, allowing Hawaii to put it away from the free throw line with ten seconds on the clock.

It was a team effort for UH, led by Big West first-teamer Lily Wahinekapu who notched a team-high 20 points and eight rebounds while McBee added 14 points, Daejah Phillips had 13 points and freshman Imani Perez brought in 11 points and four rebounds.

UH now looks to the semifinal round to take on Long Beach State on Friday — tip off set for 12:30 p.m. Hawaii time.

