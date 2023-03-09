Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Wahine survive double overtime thriller against CSU Fullerton in Big West Championships

Rainbow Wahine Basketball
Rainbow Wahine Basketball(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:55 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team survived a thrilling double overtime quarterfinal game against Cal State Fullerton to advance in the Big West Conference Championships Wednesday night.

The ‘Bows clawed their way to a 82-75 win over the Titans at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

Hawaii trailed by 10 in the first half before rallying to take a 33-30 lead into halftime, however CSUF wasn’t backing down after the break to force overtime.

In the extra period, UH was down 67-64 with 19 seconds left before Meilani McBee sunk a corner three-pointer to take it to double overtime. It was another period of high tensions between the two teams, but the Titans called a timeout without any left to draw a technical foul, allowing Hawaii to put it away from the free throw line with ten seconds on the clock.

It was a team effort for UH, led by Big West first-teamer Lily Wahinekapu who notched a team-high 20 points and eight rebounds while McBee added 14 points, Daejah Phillips had 13 points and freshman Imani Perez brought in 11 points and four rebounds.

UH now looks to the semifinal round to take on Long Beach State on Friday — tip off set for 12:30 p.m. Hawaii time.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
HNN File
Cold front sweeps over state, bringing threat of damaging gusts to 50 mph
Ewa Beach shooting
HPD investigating Ewa Beach shooting that left 3 men injured
HNN First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Here’s what you need to know
Ishihara Market on Kauai's West Side was known for their ono food including their poke and meat...
After nearly 90 years, Kauai’s Ishihara Market closing for good

Latest News

Hawaii Volleyball
No. 1 Rainbow Warriors host stacked Outrigger Volleyball Invitational
This Kalani baseball great is set to get his jersey retired at the University of Nebraska
Shane Komine made waves during his time with the Cornhuskers.
This Kalani baseball great is set to get his jersey retired at the University of Nebraska
Roy “China” Uemura impacted the lives of so many from his days as a beach boy to his annual...
‘He brought everybody together’: Family, friends celebrate life of Waikiki beachboy China Uemura